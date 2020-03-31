Why SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)’s Stock Is Melting Down -24.07% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.26 points, trading at $0.82 levels, and is down -24.07% from its previous close of $1.08. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2125618 contracts so far this session. SPCB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.58 million shares, but with a 11.7 million float and a 197.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPCB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 204.88% from where the SPCB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.43 over a week and surge $0.229 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.91, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/30/20. The recent low of $0.25 stood for a -57.07% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.56 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SuperCom Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 61.53. This figure suggests that SPCB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPCB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.09% at this stage. This figure means that SPCB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) would settle between $1.6867/share to $2.2933/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.6967 mark, then the market for SuperCom Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.3133 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.2464. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, assumed coverage of SPCB assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 04. Singular Research, analysts launched coverage of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 31. Analysts at Imperial Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 22.

SPCB equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SPCB stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 75.9. SuperCom Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.6.