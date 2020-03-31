Why Ford Motor Company (F) Shares Are Rising 2.19 Percent Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $5.14, the shares have already added 0.11 points (2.19% higher) from its previous close of $5.03. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 21954228 contracts so far this session. F shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 83.11 million shares, but with a 3.91 billion float and a 25.44% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for F stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.09 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 37.94% from where the F share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.09 over a week and tumble down $-1.93 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.56, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/15/19. The recent low of $3.96 stood for a -51.33% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.29 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ford Motor Company, the two-week RSI stands at 39.74. This figure suggests that F stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current F readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 52.66% at this stage. This figure means that F share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ford Motor Company (F) would settle between $5.12/share to $5.22/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.93 mark, then the market for Ford Motor Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.23. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lowered their recommendation on shares of F from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on March 24. Credit Suisse analysts have lowered their rating of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 07. Analysts at JP Morgan, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 24.

F equity has an average rating of 2.79, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, F stock price is currently trading at 5.68X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 503 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.1. Ford Motor Company current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

Ford Motor Company (F)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.2% to hit $34.54 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8.1% from $143.6 billion to a noteworthy $132.03 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ford Motor Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -75% to hit $0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, F’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -70.6% to hit $0.35 per share.