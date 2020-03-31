Why Did Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Rise 2.29% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). At current price of $55.63, the shares have already added 1.24 points (2.29% higher) from its previous close of $54.39. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 5363969 contracts so far this session. BMY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 16.05 million shares, but with a 2.24 billion float and a 17.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BMY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $70.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 27.14% from where the BMY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), the company witnessed their stock rise $6.14 over a week and tumble down $-3.82 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $68.34, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $42.48 stood for a -18.59% since 07/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.81 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, the two-week RSI stands at 51.69. This figure suggests that BMY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BMY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.69% at this stage. This figure means that BMY share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) would settle between $55.25/share to $56.1/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $53.37 mark, then the market for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $52.34 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Societe Generale lowered their recommendation on shares of BMY from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 23. Barclays, analysts launched coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) stock with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 27. Analysts at Citigroup, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 06.

BMY equity has an average rating of 1.87, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BMY stock price is currently trading at 7.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 27.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company current P/B ratio of 2.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.6.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 74.3% to hit $10.03 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 60.8% from $26.14 billion to a noteworthy $42.05 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 35.5% to hit $1.49 per share. For the fiscal year, BMY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 33% to hit $6.24 per share.