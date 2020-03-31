What’s unusual with Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.12 points, trading at $1.54 levels, and is up 8.45% from its previous close of $1.42. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 109004 contracts so far this session. DSX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 361.13 thousand shares, but with a 85.57 million float and a 11.81% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DSX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.32 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 115.58% from where the DSX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.23 over a week and tumble down $-0.6 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.15, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/24/19. The recent low of $1.25 stood for a -62.89% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.22 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Diana Shipping Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.26. This figure suggests that DSX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DSX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.4% at this stage. This figure means that DSX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) would settle between $1.4667/share to $1.5133/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.3817 mark, then the market for Diana Shipping Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.3433 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0544. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of DSX from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on January 17. Evercore ISI analysts bumped their rating on Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) stock from Underperform to In-line in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 24. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to April 07.

DSX equity has an average rating of 2.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DSX stock price is currently trading at 5.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28. Diana Shipping Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.