What’s unusual with Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.42 points, trading at $11.06 levels, and is up 3.99% from its previous close of $10.64. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1966653 contracts so far this session. ARCC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.34 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a 31.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ARCC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19.7 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 78.12% from where the ARCC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Ares Capital Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 39.15. This figure suggests that ARCC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ARCC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.99% at this stage. This figure means that ARCC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) would settle between $11.07/share to $11.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.13 mark, then the market for Ares Capital Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.63 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.45. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, assumed coverage of ARCC assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on November 12. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 22. Analysts at Compass Point lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 23.

ARCC equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ARCC stock price is currently trading at 5.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.5. Ares Capital Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.7% to hit $387750, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.8% from $1.53 billion to a noteworthy $1.56 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ares Capital Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -8.3% to hit $0.44 per share. For the fiscal year, ARCC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -4.2% to hit $1.81 per share.