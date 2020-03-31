What’s Really Driving Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Stock Up 8.48% Today

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 8.48% or (2.11 points) to $26.98 from its previous close of $24.87. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 160666 contracts so far this session. ALTR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 387.62 thousand shares, but with a 38.04 million float and a -1.15% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ALTR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $33.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.94% from where the ALTR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.99 over a week and tumble down $-7.13 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $43.28, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/26/19. The recent low of $23.81 stood for a -37.66% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Altair Engineering Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.17. This figure suggests that ALTR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ALTR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.59% at this stage. This figure means that ALTR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) would settle between $25.31/share to $25.74/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.54 mark, then the market for Altair Engineering Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman lowered their recommendation on shares of ALTR from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on March 20. Guggenheim analysts have lowered their rating of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 23. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 12.

ALTR equity has an average rating of 3.11, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ALTR stock price is currently trading at 57.04X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.6. Altair Engineering Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 9.7.