The real reason why Macy’s, Inc. (M) sank -4.28% today

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.28% or (-0.23 points) to $5.14 from its previous close of $5.37. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 3702184 contracts so far this session. M shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 18.29 million shares, but with a 0.31 billion float and a 11.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for M stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.96 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 132.68% from where the M share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.32 over a week and tumble down $-7.31 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $26.33, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $4.73 stood for a -80.48% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.37 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Macy’s, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 27.31. This figure suggests that M stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current M readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.68% at this stage. This figure means that M share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Macy’s, Inc. (M) would settle between $5.67/share to $5.97/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.03 mark, then the market for Macy’s, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.7 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.36. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CFRA lowered their recommendation on shares of M from Hold to Sell in their opinion released on March 23. Telsey Advisory Group analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 26. The target price has been raised from $18 to $16. Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on February 06, they lifted price target for these shares to $18 from $16.

M equity has an average rating of 3.35, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) as a buy or a strong buy while 6 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, M stock price is currently trading at 2.71X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 3.8. Macy’s, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.