Stock Movers: Why Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock Is Crushed About -6.84 Percent Today

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -6.84% or (-2.09 points) to $28.45 from its previous close of $30.54. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1086014 contracts so far this session. ACGL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.94 million shares, but with a 0.39 billion float and a 31.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ACGL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $48 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 68.72% from where the ACGL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.97 over a week and tumble down $-13.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $48.32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $22.54 stood for a -41.12% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.96 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Arch Capital Group Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 40.45. This figure suggests that ACGL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ACGL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.03% at this stage. This figure means that ACGL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) would settle between $31.43/share to $32.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $28.84 mark, then the market for Arch Capital Group Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $27.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of ACGL from Equal Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on January 06. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 12. Analysts at Buckingham Research lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 19.

ACGL equity has an average rating of 2.64, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ACGL stock price is currently trading at 9.68X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 5.7. Arch Capital Group Ltd. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.9.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 23% to hit $1.57 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13.8% from $5.51 billion to a noteworthy $6.27 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 9% to hit $0.73 per share. For the fiscal year, ACGL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.3% to hit $2.94 per share.