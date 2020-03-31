Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) Down -23.15%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -23.15% or (-0.16 points) to $0.54 from its previous close of $0.7. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1013959 contracts so far this session. MTNB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.66 million shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a 16.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MTNB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.54 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 555.56% from where the MTNB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.1255 over a week and tumble down $-0.5299 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.49, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/31/19. The recent low of $0.53 stood for a -78.39% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30.5. This figure suggests that MTNB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MTNB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.42% at this stage. This figure means that MTNB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) would settle between $0.7265/share to $0.753/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.6771 mark, then the market for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.6542 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0118. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Sandler, assumed coverage of MTNB assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on January 27. SunTrust, analysts launched coverage of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 24. Analysts at SunTrust, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 23.

MTNB equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.