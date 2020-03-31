Here’s Why Renren Inc. (RENN) Soared As Much As 5.88% Today

Big changes are happening at Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 5.88% or (0.05 points) to $0.9 from its previous close of $0.85. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 135173 contracts so far this session. RENN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 48.07 million shares, but with a 4.1 million float and a -2.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RENN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.7 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 88.89% from where the RENN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.1401 over a week and tumble down $-0.4301 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.26, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/30/19. The recent low of $0.45 stood for a -87.6% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.09 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Renren Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.6. This figure suggests that RENN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RENN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 67.02% at this stage. This figure means that RENN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Renren Inc. (RENN) would settle between $0.8833/share to $0.9165/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.8334 mark, then the market for Renren Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.8167 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0166. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their recommendation on shares of RENN from Outperform to Perform in their opinion released on May 15. Maxim Group analysts bumped their rating on Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) stock from Sell to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 31. Analysts at Maxim Group lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 03.

RENN equity has an average rating of 4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RENN stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.9. Renren Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.