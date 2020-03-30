Why Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Stock Rose 61.14% in Trade Today?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $1.37, the shares have already added 0.52 points (61.14% higher) from its previous close of $0.85. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 487507 contracts so far this session. NNDM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 70.86 million shares, but with a 6.61 million float and a 13.94% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NNDM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $18 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1213.87% from where the NNDM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.7535 over a week and surge $0.19 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/04/19. The recent low of $0.602 stood for a -83.09% since 03/20/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Nano Dimension Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 59.75. This figure suggests that NNDM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NNDM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 52.79% at this stage. This figure means that NNDM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) would settle between $0.9301/share to $1.0099/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.7352 mark, then the market for Nano Dimension Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.6201 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.192. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of NNDM but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 21. The price target has been raised from $12 to $8.

Moving on, NNDM stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.8. Nano Dimension Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.