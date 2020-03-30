Why Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Stock Rose 8.52% in Trade Today?

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $39.24, the shares have already added 3.08 points (8.52% higher) from its previous close of $36.16. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2246539 contracts so far this session. CHWY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.6 million shares, but with a 45.27 million float and a 13.28% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CHWY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $35.3 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -10.04% from where the CHWY share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Chewy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 70.09. This figure suggests that CHWY stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CHWY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 94.49% at this stage. This figure means that CHWY share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) would settle between $37.49/share to $38.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $33.69 mark, then the market for Chewy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $31.22 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.72. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI, assumed coverage of CHWY assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on February 24. RBC Capital Mkts analysts bumped their rating on Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) stock from Sector Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 21. Analysts at Wedbush released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 27.

CHWY equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CHWY stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 47.6. Chewy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 9.4.