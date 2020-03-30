Why Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Stock Tumbled -8.79% in Trade Today?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $12.19, the shares have already lost -1.18 points (-8.79% lower) from its previous close of $13.37. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 196841 contracts so far this session. BOOT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.18 million shares, but with a 28.68 million float and a 6.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BOOT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $36.09 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 196.06% from where the BOOT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.38 over a week and tumble down $-17.54 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $48.11, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/01/20. The recent low of $8.03 stood for a -74.65% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 25.05. This figure suggests that BOOT stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BOOT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.26% at this stage. This figure means that BOOT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) would settle between $13.97/share to $14.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.75 mark, then the market for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.14 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.64. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of BOOT from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on March 09. Pivotal Research Group analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 05. The target price has been raised from $46 to $42. Analysts at Pivotal Research Group are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on January 14, they lifted price target for these shares to $46 from $40.

BOOT equity has an average rating of 2.15, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BOOT stock price is currently trading at 7.07X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.3. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.4.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.6% to hit $211240, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.5% from $776850 to a noteworthy $865860. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 12.5% to hit $0.36 per share. For the fiscal year, BOOT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 31.4% to hit $1.8 per share.