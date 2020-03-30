Why Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Stock Tumbled -2.75% in Trade Today?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $60.75, the shares have already lost -1.72 points (-2.75% lower) from its previous close of $62.47. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1188122 contracts so far this session. BBY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.8 million shares, but with a 0.22 billion float and a 20.95% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BBY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $83.14 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 36.86% from where the BBY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), the company witnessed their stock rise $11.29 over a week and tumble down $-17.63 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $91.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $48.1 stood for a -33.96% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.22 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Best Buy Co., Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.84. This figure suggests that BBY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BBY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 66.36% at this stage. This figure means that BBY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) would settle between $64.95/share to $67.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $59.82 mark, then the market for Best Buy Co., Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $57.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 4.87. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Guggenheim lifted target price for shares of BBY but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 09. The price target has been raised from $90 to $100. Raymond James, analysts launched coverage of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) stock with a Strong Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 08. Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on September 26, they lifted price target for these shares to $75 from $70.

BBY equity has an average rating of 2.55, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 29 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 18 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BBY stock price is currently trading at 9.64X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.1. Best Buy Co., Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.