Should You Buy Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s Stock Price That’s Exploding 30.14% Today?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $2.75, the shares have already added 0.64 points (30.14% higher) from its previous close of $2.11. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 146862 contracts so far this session. ESEA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 45.04 million shares, but with a 5.55 million float and a -2.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ESEA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 106.18% from where the ESEA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Euroseas Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 58.67. This figure suggests that ESEA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ESEA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.93% at this stage. This figure means that ESEA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) would settle between $2.54/share to $2.97/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.64 mark, then the market for Euroseas Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.2. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of ESEA but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on September 13. The price target has been raised from $2.50 to $3. Maxim Group, analysts launched coverage of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 21. Analysts at Maxim Group, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 08.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 60.1% to hit $13.98 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 53.2% from $40.02 million to a noteworthy $61.31 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Euroseas Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -9.4% to hit $-0.35 per share. For the fiscal year, ESEA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 77.7% to hit $-0.27 per share.