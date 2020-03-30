Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Getting Lifted 5.58% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) stock value has climbed by nearly 5.58% or (0.11 points) to $2.17 from its previous close of $2.06. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 126188 contracts so far this session. SALT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 612.07 thousand shares, but with a 45.66 million float and a -5.94% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SALT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.34 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 238.25% from where the SALT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.13 over a week and tumble down $-0.83 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/23/19. The recent low of $1.82 stood for a -72.04% since 03/25/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.86 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.6. This figure suggests that SALT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SALT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.84% at this stage. This figure means that SALT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) would settle between $2.24/share to $2.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.94 mark, then the market for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.82 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of SALT from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on October 17. Evercore ISI analysts have lowered their rating of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) stock from Outperform to In-line in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 10. Analysts at B. Riley FBR, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 04.

SALT equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -2% to hit $49.32 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.3% from $224580 to a noteworthy $250010. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -300% to hit $-0.2 per share. For the fiscal year, SALT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -106.2% to hit $-0.04 per share.