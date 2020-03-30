QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP): Why Its Shares Are Down -8.04 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.03 points, trading at $0.35 levels, and is down -8.04% from its previous close of $0.38. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 670883 contracts so far this session. QEP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.15 million shares, but with a 0.23 billion float and a -6.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for QEP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.7 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 957.14% from where the QEP share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for QEP Resources, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.77. This figure suggests that QEP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current QEP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.04% at this stage. This figure means that QEP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) would settle between $0.3957/share to $0.4107/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.3703 mark, then the market for QEP Resources, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.3599 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0272. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stephens lowered their recommendation on shares of QEP from Overweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on March 20. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 19. Analysts at Wells Fargo, made their first call for the equity with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 10.

QEP equity has an average rating of 2.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 13 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, QEP stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 85. QEP Resources, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.