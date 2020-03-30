Here’s Why Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), which rose 0.28 points or 8.23% to trade at $3.67 as last check. The stock closed last session at $3.39 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1004270 contracts so far this session. CDE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.69 million shares, but with a 0.24 billion float and a 16.1% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CDE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 77.11% from where the CDE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.41 over a week and tumble down $-1.03 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.29, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/26/19. The recent low of $1.98 stood for a -55.74% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Coeur Mining, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.42. This figure suggests that CDE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CDE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.53% at this stage. This figure means that CDE share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) would settle between $3.63/share to $3.87/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.25 mark, then the market for Coeur Mining, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.11 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR raised their recommendation on shares of CDE from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 28. ROTH Capital analysts bumped their rating on Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 24. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered the stock to a Sector Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 21.

CDE equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CDE stock price is currently trading at 18.13X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.7. Coeur Mining, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 24.6% to hit $193040, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4% from $711500 to a noteworthy $739810. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Coeur Mining, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 81.8% to hit $-0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, CDE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 100% to hit $0 per share.