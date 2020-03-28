Why Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) Shares Are Rising 14.55 Percent Today

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.26, the shares have already added 0.16 points (14.55% higher) from its previous close of $1.1. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 108538 contracts so far this session. EAST shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 29.99 million shares, but with a 8.3 million float and a -12% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EAST stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 931.75% from where the EAST share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0255 over a week and tumble down $-1.8155 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/09/19. The recent low of $0.9201 stood for a -79.84% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.14 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Eastside Distilling, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.46. This figure suggests that EAST stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EAST readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.56% at this stage. This figure means that EAST share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) would settle between $1.2067/share to $1.3133/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.0417 mark, then the market for Eastside Distilling, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.9833 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.109. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

EAST equity has an average rating of 42.002e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 141 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 101 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 40 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 212 analysts rated Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EAST stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.4. Eastside Distilling, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 96.3% to hit $3.71 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 153.6% from $6.12 million to a noteworthy $15.53 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Eastside Distilling, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 50.9% to hit $-0.26 per share. For the fiscal year, EAST’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13.4% to hit $-1.29 per share.