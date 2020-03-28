What’s Really Driving Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) Stock Down -9.65% Today

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -9.65% or (-0.22 points) to $2.06 from its previous close of $2.28. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 116179 contracts so far this session. XERS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 583.53 thousand shares, but with a 33.14 million float and a 34.91% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for XERS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 540.78% from where the XERS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.5 over a week and tumble down $-1.45 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/10/19. The recent low of $1.42 stood for a -84.13% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.96. This figure suggests that XERS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current XERS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 56.07% at this stage. This figure means that XERS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) would settle between $2.44/share to $2.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.99 mark, then the market for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.69 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 512.9% to hit $1.52 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 451.4% from $2.72 million to a noteworthy $15.01 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 17.8% to hit $-0.88 per share. For the fiscal year, XERS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 37% to hit $-3.03 per share.