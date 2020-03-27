Why Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Stock is Uptrending Strong (11.82%) Today

What just happened? Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) stock value has climbed by nearly 11.82% or (0.2 points) to $1.85 from its previous close of $1.65. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 4123069 contracts so far this session. ODP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.47 million shares, but with a 0.52 billion float and a -6.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ODP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.7 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -8.11% from where the ODP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.04 over a week and tumble down $-0.46 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.79, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/04/19. The recent low of $1.23 stood for a -51.32% since 08/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.88 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Office Depot, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.16. This figure suggests that ODP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ODP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.63% at this stage. This figure means that ODP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) would settle between $1.7907/share to $1.9313/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.4847 mark, then the market for Office Depot, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.3193 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lifted target price for shares of ODP but were stick to Underperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 20. The price target has been raised from $2 to $1.20. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) stock from Buy to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 09. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 30.

ODP equity has an average rating of 3.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ODP stock price is currently trading at 4.09X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17. Office Depot, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.