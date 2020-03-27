Why John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Stock Price Dropped Up To -10.59% Today

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $74.27, the shares have already lost -8.8 points (-10.59% lower) from its previous close of $83.07. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 99815 contracts so far this session. JBT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 181.77 thousand shares, but with a 30.95 million float and a 31.46% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for JBT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $103.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 39.59% from where the JBT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT), the company witnessed their stock rise $10.81 over a week and tumble down $-22.67 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $127.97, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/25/19. The recent low of $56.54 stood for a -41.96% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.65 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for John Bean Technologies Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 43.94. This figure suggests that JBT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current JBT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.57% at this stage. This figure means that JBT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) would settle between $86.23/share to $89.38/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $76.76 mark, then the market for John Bean Technologies Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $70.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 6.78. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their recommendation on shares of JBT from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 16. Wellington Shields analysts have lowered their rating of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 01. Analysts at Wellington Shields released an upgrade from Hold to Gradually Accumulate for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 12.

JBT equity has an average rating of 2.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, JBT stock price is currently trading at 14.69X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.2. John Bean Technologies Corporation current P/B ratio of 4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.4.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.5% to hit $440280, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.6% from $1.95 billion to a noteworthy $1.98 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, John Bean Technologies Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 2.6% to hit $0.79 per share. For the fiscal year, JBT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 0.8% to hit $5 per share.