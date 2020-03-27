What’s Really Driving CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Stock Down -9.7% Today

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -9.7% or (-2.74 points) to $25.51 from its previous close of $28.25. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 859863 contracts so far this session. CF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.09 million shares, but with a 0.21 billion float and a 22.93% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $44.78 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 75.54% from where the CF share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.31 over a week and tumble down $-11.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $55.15, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/01/19. The recent low of $19.73 stood for a -53.74% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.43 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CF Industries Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.1. This figure suggests that CF stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 47.32% at this stage. This figure means that CF share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) would settle between $29.19/share to $30.13/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $27.08 mark, then the market for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $25.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.61. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Bernstein raised their recommendation on shares of CF from Underperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on March 02. Credit Suisse analysts bumped their rating on CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) stock from Neutral to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 28. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 21.

CF equity has an average rating of 2.65, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CF stock price is currently trading at 11.74X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 97.9. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.7.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.3% to hit $938110, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.6% from $4.59 billion to a noteworthy $4.38 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -35% to hit $0.26 per share. For the fiscal year, CF’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -19.9% to hit $1.85 per share.