TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Stock Was Down -9.93 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.04 points, trading at $0.36 levels, and is down -9.93% from its previous close of $0.4. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 434970 contracts so far this session. TTI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 774.18 thousand shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -1.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TTI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.7 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 372.22% from where the TTI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0082 over a week and tumble down $-0.8981 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.58, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/12/19. The recent low of $0.2832 stood for a -86.03% since 03/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.38 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for TETRA Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.55. This figure suggests that TTI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TTI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.27% at this stage. This figure means that TTI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) would settle between $0.439/share to $0.4779/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.352 mark, then the market for TETRA Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.3039 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0075. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of TTI from Overweight to Equal Weight in their opinion released on March 13. B. Riley FBR analysts have lowered their rating of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 11. Analysts at Stifel lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 10.

TTI equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -12.3% to hit $221580, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -9.9% from $1.04 billion to a noteworthy $935220. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, TETRA Technologies, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -50% to hit $-0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, TTI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -300% to hit $-0.2 per share.