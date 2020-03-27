Possible Explanations for Why Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Trades Today Down -11.62%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). At current price of $1.25, the shares have already lost -0.17 points (-11.62% lower) from its previous close of $1.42. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 409980 contracts so far this session. CAPR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 575.75 thousand shares, but with a 7.17 million float and a 20.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CAPR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 420% from where the CAPR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.19 over a week and surge $0.12 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.85, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/15/19. The recent low of $0.88 stood for a -85.82% since 03/12/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.63 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.53. This figure suggests that CAPR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CAPR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 51.09% at this stage. This figure means that CAPR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) would settle between $1.7867/share to $2.1533/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.1767 mark, then the market for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.9333 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lowered their recommendation on shares of CAPR from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on December 26. H.C. Wainwright analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 26. The target price has been raised from $6.50 to $8.60. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on September 15, they lifted price target for these shares to $6.50 from $2.15.

CAPR equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -9.1% to hit $210000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -55.2% from $1 million to a noteworthy $450000. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 70% to hit $-0.33 per share. For the fiscal year, CAPR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 41.3% to hit $-1.21 per share.