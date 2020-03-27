Possible Explanations for Why Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Trades Today Down -13.84%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX). At current price of $10.96, the shares have already lost -1.76 points (-13.84% lower) from its previous close of $12.72. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 120394 contracts so far this session. BLX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 114.24 thousand shares, but with a 21.71 million float and a 2.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BLX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 118.98% from where the BLX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.48 over a week and tumble down $-6.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/17/19. The recent low of $10.04 stood for a -52.24% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.56 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A, the two-week RSI stands at 32.72. This figure suggests that BLX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BLX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26% at this stage. This figure means that BLX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) would settle between $13.56/share to $14.41/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.14 mark, then the market for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of BLX from Neutral to Underweight in their opinion released on October 25. JP Morgan analysts bumped their rating on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) stock from Underweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 15. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 21.

Moving on, BLX stock price is currently trading at 4.87X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.4. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.8.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -16.1% to hit $31.05 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.9% from $126660 to a noteworthy $130270. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -3.7% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, BLX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 0.9% to hit $2.19 per share.