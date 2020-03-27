Here’s Why Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Stock Declined -8.39% Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), which fell -2.67 points or -8.39% to trade at $29.15 as last check. The stock closed last session at $31.82 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 307162 contracts so far this session. ST shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.26 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a 23.05% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ST stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $47.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 62.74% from where the ST share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.16 over a week and tumble down $-11.84 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $54.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/07/19. The recent low of $18.25 stood for a -46.73% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.7 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sensata Technologies Holding plc, the two-week RSI stands at 39.64. This figure suggests that ST stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ST readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 59.69% at this stage. This figure means that ST share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) would settle between $32.6/share to $33.37/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.53 mark, then the market for Sensata Technologies Holding plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $29.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, assumed coverage of ST assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on December 17. Wolfe Research analysts have lowered their rating of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) stock from Outperform to Peer Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 22. Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered the stock to a Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 16.

ST equity has an average rating of 2.57, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 13 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ST stock price is currently trading at 8.46X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 17.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.5. Sensata Technologies Holding plc current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.9.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.6% to hit $787520, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.3% from $3.45 billion to a noteworthy $3.3 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -28.2% to hit $0.61 per share. For the fiscal year, ST’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -11.5% to hit $3.15 per share.