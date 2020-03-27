Here’s Why Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Soared As Much As 32.84% Today

Big changes are happening at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 32.84% or (0.06 points) to $0.23 from its previous close of $0.17. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1415665 contracts so far this session. SHIP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 511.13 thousand shares, but with a 20.24 million float and a -5.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SHIP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.07 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 365.22% from where the SHIP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.001 over a week and tumble down $-0.0774 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.2499, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/12/19. The recent low of $0.1266 stood for a -96.94% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 48.99. This figure suggests that SHIP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SHIP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.67% at this stage. This figure means that SHIP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) would settle between $0.1889/share to $0.2083/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.1563 mark, then the market for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.1431 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0074. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group, assumed coverage of SHIP assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on May 22. Noble Capital Markets analysts have lowered their rating of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 13. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 07, they lifted price target for these shares to $3 from $2.

SHIP equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.