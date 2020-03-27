Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Stock Was Down -16.01 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.57 points, trading at $2.99 levels, and is down -16.01% from its previous close of $3.56. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 173760 contracts so far this session. CO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 99.62 million shares, but with a 34.84 million float and a 4.4% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 401.67% from where the CO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.39 over a week and tumble down $-0.94 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.69, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/08/19. The recent low of $2.88 stood for a -61.12% since 03/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.43 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Global Cord Blood Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 33.18. This figure suggests that CO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.59% at this stage. This figure means that CO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) would settle between $3.63/share to $3.71/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.44 mark, then the market for Global Cord Blood Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.33 for its downside target.

Analysts at ROTH Capital lifted target price for shares of CO but were stick to Neutral recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 21. The price target has been raised from $6.75 to $7.25. ROTH Capital analysts have lowered their rating of Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 26. Analysts at ROTH Capital are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 26, they lifted price target for these shares to $6.50 from $6.25.

Moving on, CO stock price is currently trading at 6.14X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 37. Global Cord Blood Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.9.