Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) Down -10.46%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -10.46% or (-0.93 points) to $8.01 from its previous close of $8.94. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 100357 contracts so far this session. MNRL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 545.16 thousand shares, but with a 7.12 million float and a 25.92% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MNRL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19.04 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 137.7% from where the MNRL share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Brigham Minerals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.71. This figure suggests that MNRL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MNRL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 36.81% at this stage. This figure means that MNRL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) would settle between $9.32/share to $9.71/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.29 mark, then the market for Brigham Minerals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James lowered their recommendation on shares of MNRL from Strong Buy to Outperform in their opinion released on March 17. Piper Sandler analysts have lowered their rating of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 09. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 22.

MNRL equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MNRL stock price is currently trading at 13.84X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 31.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 83.3. Brigham Minerals, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.6.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 68.9% to hit $30.85 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17.2% from $101520 to a noteworthy $118950. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Brigham Minerals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 125% to hit $0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, MNRL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -17.5% to hit $0.47 per share.