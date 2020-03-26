Why Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Stock Rose 2.87% in Trade Today?

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $142.07, the shares have already added 3.96 points (2.87% higher) from its previous close of $138.11. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 4413561 contracts so far this session. ZM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 7.81 million shares, but with a 90.83 million float and a 16.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ZM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $105 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -26.09% from where the ZM share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Zoom Video Communications, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 65.22. This figure suggests that ZM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ZM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.11% at this stage. This figure means that ZM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) would settle between $146.01/share to $153.9/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $133.21 mark, then the market for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $128.3 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 9.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham, assumed coverage of ZM assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 17. Wells Fargo analysts again handed out a Equal Weight recommendation to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 05. The target price has been raised from $70 to $90. Analysts at Rosenblatt are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on March 05, they lifted price target for these shares to $95 from $70.

ZM equity has an average rating of 2.48, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 13 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ZM stock price is currently trading at 239.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1534.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.3. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. current P/B ratio of 46.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 79.6% to hit $200490, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 47.3% from $622660 to a noteworthy $917080. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 233.3% to hit $0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, ZM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 25.7% to hit $0.44 per share.