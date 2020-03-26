Why Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) Stock Is Killing It Today – Soaring 14.6%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 14.6% or (0.06 points) to $0.45 from its previous close of $0.39. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 228838 contracts so far this session. SMRT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 370.29 thousand shares, but with a 25.1 million float and a 2.63% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SMRT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 344.44% from where the SMRT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.035 over a week and tumble down $-0.4479 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.48, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/21/19. The recent low of $0.28 stood for a -69.8% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.55 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Stein Mart, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.57. This figure suggests that SMRT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SMRT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.71% at this stage. This figure means that SMRT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) would settle between $0.43/share to $0.47/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.37 mark, then the market for Stein Mart, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.35 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0025. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sidoti lowered their recommendation on shares of SMRT from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on September 29. Northcoast analysts have lowered their rating of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 09. Analysts at Johnson Rice lowered the stock to a Accumulate call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 20.

Moving on, SMRT stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.4. Stein Mart, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.4.