Why NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Stock is Uptrending Strong (16.05%) Today

What just happened? NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) stock value has climbed by nearly 16.05% or (1.9 points) to $13.74 from its previous close of $11.84. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 244403 contracts so far this session. NMIH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 886.06 thousand shares, but with a 67.1 million float and a -13.07% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NMIH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $36.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 167.83% from where the NMIH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.51 over a week and tumble down $-11.36 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $35.79, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/19/19. The recent low of $8.06 stood for a -61.61% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for NMI Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.77. This figure suggests that NMIH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NMIH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.8% at this stage. This figure means that NMIH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) would settle between $12.53/share to $13.22/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.9 mark, then the market for NMI Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.96 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Susquehanna raised their recommendation on shares of NMIH from Neutral to Positive in their opinion released on February 26. Compass Point analysts bumped their rating on NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 18. Analysts at Susquehanna lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Positive recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 12.

NMIH equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NMIH stock price is currently trading at 3.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.8. NMI Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 33.3% to hit $96.98 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17.4% from $345010 to a noteworthy $404980. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, NMI Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 32.1% to hit $0.74 per share. For the fiscal year, NMIH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13% to hit $2.96 per share.