Why Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Stock Rose 22.7% in Trade Today?

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $8.54, the shares have already added 1.58 points (22.7% higher) from its previous close of $6.96. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 257228 contracts so far this session. GAIA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 82.57 million shares, but with a 12.39 million float and a 34.88% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GAIA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 63.93% from where the GAIA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Gaia, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 62.03. This figure suggests that GAIA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GAIA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 84.02% at this stage. This figure means that GAIA share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) would settle between $7.37/share to $7.77/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.55 mark, then the market for Gaia, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.99. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Dougherty & Company, assumed coverage of GAIA assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 28. B. Riley FBR, Inc., analysts launched coverage of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 26. Analysts at Lake Street are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 27, they lifted price target for these shares to $20 from $17.

Moving on, GAIA stock price is currently trading at 56.59X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.7. Gaia, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.

Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 18.5% to hit $14.93 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 21.6% from $53.98 million to a noteworthy $65.63 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Gaia, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 57.9% to hit $-0.16 per share. For the fiscal year, GAIA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 61% to hit $-0.39 per share.