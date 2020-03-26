Why Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Is Exploding 17.48% Today

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 17.48% or (1.51 points) to $10.15 from its previous close of $8.64. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 102976 contracts so far this session. AHH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 354.94 thousand shares, but with a 52.65 million float and a 1.53% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AHH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19.9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 96.06% from where the AHH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.82 over a week and tumble down $-7.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $19.43, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $7.52 stood for a -47.76% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.26 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.64. This figure suggests that AHH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AHH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.74% at this stage. This figure means that AHH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) would settle between $8.92/share to $9.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.32 mark, then the market for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.01 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their recommendation on shares of AHH from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on March 23. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 08. Analysts at BofA/Merrill, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 06.

AHH equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AHH stock price is currently trading at 18.78X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 102.8. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 34.5% to hit $41.63 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13% from $151340 to a noteworthy $170950. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 85.7% to hit $0.13 per share. For the fiscal year, AHH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 12.2% to hit $0.46 per share.