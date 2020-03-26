What Did PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Do Today? Stock Moves 2.7% Higher

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.7% or (3.04 points) to $115.54 from its previous close of $112.5. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2708890 contracts so far this session. PEP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.15 million shares, but with a 1.39 billion float and a -6.96% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PEP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $144.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.68% from where the PEP share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for PepsiCo, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.98. This figure suggests that PEP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PEP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.81% at this stage. This figure means that PEP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) would settle between $115.56/share to $118.62/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $110.24 mark, then the market for PepsiCo, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $107.98 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.44. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts raised their recommendation on shares of PEP from Sector Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on March 23. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 23. Analysts at Guggenheim released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 20.

PEP equity has an average rating of 2.55, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PEP stock price is currently trading at 17.83X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.2. PepsiCo, Inc. current P/B ratio of 10.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 6.4.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.2% to hit $13.17 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.2% from $67.16 billion to a noteworthy $69.34 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, PepsiCo, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 4.1% to hit $1.01 per share. For the fiscal year, PEP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.2% to hit $5.82 per share.