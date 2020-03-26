Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) Climbs 12.48% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.87 points, trading at $7.8 levels, and is up 12.48% from its previous close of $6.93. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 356538 contracts so far this session. TPRE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 510.78 thousand shares, but with a 79.17 million float and a 12.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TPRE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 66.67% from where the TPRE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.59 over a week and tumble down $-1.8 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $5.64 stood for a -34.77% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.29 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 47.88. This figure suggests that TPRE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TPRE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 47.97% at this stage. This figure means that TPRE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) would settle between $7.24/share to $7.55/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.42 mark, then the market for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.49. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette raised their recommendation on shares of TPRE from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on May 11. Keefe Bruyette analysts have lowered their rating of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 16. Analysts at Keefe Bruyette released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 08.

TPRE equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TPRE stock price is currently trading at 4.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 7.1. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.7.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 21.2% to hit $373300, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.1% from $622580 to a noteworthy $590750. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -104.2% to hit $-0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, TPRE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -46.8% to hit $1.15 per share.