The News That Sent One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Soar As Much As 15.38% Today

Big changes are happening at One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 15.38% or (0.2 points) to $1.5 from its previous close of $1.3. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 100618 contracts so far this session. OSS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 157.88 thousand shares, but with a 9.85 million float and a 30% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OSS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 200% from where the OSS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.4262 over a week and tumble down $-0.8438 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/10/19. The recent low of $0.59 stood for a -53.85% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for One Stop Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.18. This figure suggests that OSS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OSS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 56.96% at this stage. This figure means that OSS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) would settle between $1.4299/share to $1.5599/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.185 mark, then the market for One Stop Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.0701 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.2205. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Noble Capital Markets, assumed coverage of OSS assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on April 04.

OSS equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OSS stock price is currently trading at 19.4X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.4. One Stop Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.5.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.9% to hit $16.53 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 52.4% from $37.03 million to a noteworthy $56.43 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, One Stop Systems, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -55.6% to hit $0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, OSS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -190% to hit $-0.09 per share.