The News That Sent Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Soar As Much As 13.11% Today

Big changes are happening at Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 13.11% or (6.49 points) to $56 from its previous close of $49.51. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 112380 contracts so far this session. HLNE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 171.84 thousand shares, but with a 22.14 million float and a 20.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HLNE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $66.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 19.2% from where the HLNE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE), the company witnessed their stock rise $9.4 over a week and tumble down $-7.98 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $74.01, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/02/20. The recent low of $36.27 stood for a -24.33% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 50.24. This figure suggests that HLNE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HLNE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.73% at this stage. This figure means that HLNE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) would settle between $51.32/share to $53.12/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $47.31 mark, then the market for Hamilton Lane Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $45.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.66. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at William Blair, assumed coverage of HLNE assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on February 07. Keefe Bruyette analysts have lowered their rating of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) stock from Mkt Perform to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 11. Analysts at Oppenheimer, made their first call for the equity with a Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 25.

HLNE equity has an average rating of 2.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HLNE stock price is currently trading at 22.96X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 28.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11.1. Hamilton Lane Incorporated current P/B ratio of 17.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.1.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7.1% to hit $71.73 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.4% from $252180 to a noteworthy $268330. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Hamilton Lane Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 36.1% to hit $0.49 per share. For the fiscal year, HLNE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -0.5% to hit $1.9 per share.