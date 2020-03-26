Looking Into What Made Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Add More Than 2.01 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). At current price of $38.04, the shares have already added 0.75 points (2.01% higher) from its previous close of $37.29. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 11359502 contracts so far this session. XOM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 30.16 million shares, but with a 4.23 billion float and a 12.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for XOM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $56.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 47.87% from where the XOM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.22 over a week and tumble down $-11.17 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $83.49, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $30.11 stood for a -54.44% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Exxon Mobil Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 39.39. This figure suggests that XOM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current XOM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.92% at this stage. This figure means that XOM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) would settle between $38.86/share to $40.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $35.45 mark, then the market for Exxon Mobil Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $33.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.19. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered their recommendation on shares of XOM from Sector Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on March 16. Cowen analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 06. The target price has been raised from $58 to $54. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on February 24, they lifted price target for these shares to $58 from $65.

XOM equity has an average rating of 2.96, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 15 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, XOM stock price is currently trading at 13.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.7. Exxon Mobil Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.7.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.3% to hit $58.95 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -17.1% from $264.94 billion to a noteworthy $219.66 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -38.2% to hit $0.34 per share. For the fiscal year, XOM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -38.8% to hit $1.37 per share.