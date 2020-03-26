Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Getting Lifted 3.32% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) stock value has climbed by nearly 3.32% or (0.64 points) to $19.75 from its previous close of $19.11. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 7320158 contracts so far this session. GOLD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 18.53 million shares, but with a 1.75 billion float and a 20.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GOLD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.84% from where the GOLD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.05 over a week and surge $0.35 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/24/20. The recent low of $11.65 stood for a -12.52% since 05/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.11 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Barrick Gold Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 55.98. This figure suggests that GOLD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GOLD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.55% at this stage. This figure means that GOLD share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) would settle between $19.75/share to $20.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.44 mark, then the market for Barrick Gold Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.78 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS raised their recommendation on shares of GOLD from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 13. Credit Suisse analysts bumped their rating on Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) stock from Neutral to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 16. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 19.

GOLD equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GOLD stock price is currently trading at 24.13X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 46.4. Barrick Gold Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 45.6% to hit $3.05 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13.1% from $9.72 billion to a noteworthy $10.99 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 72.7% to hit $0.19 per share. For the fiscal year, GOLD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 47.1% to hit $0.75 per share.