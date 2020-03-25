Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Stock Was Up 15.23 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) stock? Its price is jumping 8.49 points, trading at $64.23 levels, and is up 15.23% from its previous close of $55.74. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1583327 contracts so far this session. ZEN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.04 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 1.83% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ZEN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $96.65 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 50.47% from where the ZEN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.97 over a week and tumble down $-17.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $94.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/07/19. The recent low of $50.23 stood for a -32.31% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.29 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Zendesk, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.23. This figure suggests that ZEN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ZEN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.02% at this stage. This figure means that ZEN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) would settle between $58.42/share to $61.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $53.41 mark, then the market for Zendesk, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $51.07 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.93. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their recommendation on shares of ZEN from Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on January 17. Guggenheim, analysts launched coverage of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 17. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 26.

ZEN equity has an average rating of 1.77, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 18 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 18 analysts rated Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 33.1% to hit $238940, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 29.4% from $816420 to a noteworthy $1.06 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Zendesk, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 75% to hit $0.07 per share. For the fiscal year, ZEN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 38.7% to hit $0.43 per share.