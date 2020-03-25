Why STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) Stock Soared 20.66% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock? Its price is jumping 0.16 points, trading at $0.93 levels, and is up 20.66% from its previous close of $0.77. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 98568 contracts so far this session. SSKN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 61.52 million shares, but with a 19.53 million float and a -23.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SSKN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 505.38% from where the SSKN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.0092 over a week and tumble down $-0.7364 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.0554, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/27/19. The recent low of $0.752 stood for a -70.06% since 03/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.85 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30.84. This figure suggests that SSKN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SSKN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.38% at this stage. This figure means that SSKN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) would settle between $0.7937/share to $0.8209/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.7457 mark, then the market for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.7249 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1084. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann, assumed coverage of SSKN assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 09. Oppenheimer, analysts launched coverage of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 21. Analysts at Northland Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 10.

SSKN equity has an average rating of 1.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SSKN stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 44.4. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.2.