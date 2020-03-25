Why StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock Popped More Than 10.24% Today

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $26.17, the shares have already added 2.43 points (10.24% higher) from its previous close of $23.74. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2105891 contracts so far this session. STNE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.64 million shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a -5.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STNE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $225.46 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 761.52% from where the STNE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.33 over a week and tumble down $-16.5 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $46.69, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/03/20. The recent low of $18.56 stood for a -43.95% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for StoneCo Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 39.87. This figure suggests that STNE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STNE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.39% at this stage. This figure means that STNE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) would settle between $24.47/share to $25.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.39 mark, then the market for StoneCo Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $21.05 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.55. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of STNE from Neutral to Overweight in their opinion released on February 27. Evercore ISI, analysts launched coverage of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) stock with a In-line recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 14. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 30.

STNE equity has an average rating of 2.4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 487.9% to hit $802140, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 41.2% from $2.58 billion to a noteworthy $3.64 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, StoneCo Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 416.7% to hit $0.93 per share. For the fiscal year, STNE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 43.4% to hit $4.36 per share.