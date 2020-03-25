Why Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) shares price is up 14.01% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) stock? Its price is jumping 0.21 points, trading at $1.68 levels, and is up 14.01% from its previous close of $1.47. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 132584 contracts so far this session. SOHO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 117.8 thousand shares, but with a 12.91 million float and a -36.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SOHO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 160.71% from where the SOHO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.0525 over a week and tumble down $-3.6275 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.6898, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/06/19. The recent low of $1.43 stood for a -78.2% since 03/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sotherly Hotels Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 26.77. This figure suggests that SOHO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SOHO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.21% at this stage. This figure means that SOHO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) would settle between $1.7233/share to $1.9767/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.3233 mark, then the market for Sotherly Hotels Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.1767 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1539. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JMP Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of SOHO from Mkt Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on December 05. Sandler O’Neill, analysts launched coverage of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 28. Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 19.

SOHO equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SOHO stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.8. Sotherly Hotels Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -31.1% to hit $32.65 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -31.7% from $185790 to a noteworthy $126950. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sotherly Hotels Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25% to hit $-0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, SOHO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -140% to hit $-1.08 per share.