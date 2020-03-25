Why Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH) Surged Today

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 13.01% or (1.4 points) to $12.16 from its previous close of $10.76. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 144242 contracts so far this session. TRWH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 226.94 thousand shares, but with a 30.08 million float and a -3.41% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TRWH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $31.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 159.05% from where the TRWH share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33. This figure suggests that TRWH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TRWH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.93% at this stage. This figure means that TRWH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH) would settle between $11.68/share to $12.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.01 mark, then the market for Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen, assumed coverage of TRWH assigning Market Perform rating, according to their opinion released on October 10. SunTrust, analysts launched coverage of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 28. Analysts at Stifel, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to April 24.

TRWH equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TRWH stock price is currently trading at 4.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.7. Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.3.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.2% to hit $134100, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17.2% from $523580 to a noteworthy $613570. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -19.6% to hit $0.37 per share. For the fiscal year, TRWH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 36.4% to hit $1.95 per share.