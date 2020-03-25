Why RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Shares Popped 39.5% Today

What just happened? RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock value has climbed by nearly 39.5% or (0.33 points) to $1.18 from its previous close of $0.85. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 68075 contracts so far this session. RIBT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 119.1 thousand shares, but with a 34.51 million float and a 20.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RIBT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 111.86% from where the RIBT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.69 over a week and tumble down $-0.075 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.76, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/29/19. The recent low of $0.4801 stood for a -68.62% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.04 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for RiceBran Technologies, the two-week RSI stands at 59.51. This figure suggests that RIBT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RIBT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 61.83% at this stage. This figure means that RIBT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) would settle between $0.9106/share to $0.9753/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.7906 mark, then the market for RiceBran Technologies becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.7353 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1715. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street, assumed coverage of RIBT assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on May 11. Maxim Group analysts have lowered their rating of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 24. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on March 03, they lifted price target for these shares to $3 from $5.

RIBT equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RIBT stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.8. RiceBran Technologies current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 47.2% to hit $9.37 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 59.8% from $23.71 million to a noteworthy $37.89 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, RiceBran Technologies is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 36.4% to hit $-0.07 per share. For the fiscal year, RIBT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 61.9% to hit $-0.16 per share.