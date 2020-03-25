Why Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) shares price is down -9.16% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.24 points, trading at $2.38 levels, and is down -9.16% from its previous close of $2.62. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 592974 contracts so far this session. PTEN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.05 million shares, but with a 0.19 billion float and a 5.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PTEN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.59 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 639.08% from where the PTEN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.41 over a week and tumble down $-3.55 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.27, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/22/19. The recent low of $1.8 stood for a -85.37% since 11/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.37 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.19. This figure suggests that PTEN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PTEN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.07% at this stage. This figure means that PTEN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) would settle between $2.73/share to $2.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.42 mark, then the market for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.22 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wolfe Research lowered their recommendation on shares of PTEN from Peer Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on March 19. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 16. Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 13.

PTEN equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 25 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) as a buy or a strong buy while 8 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -36.1% to hit $449740, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -27.4% from $2.47 billion to a noteworthy $1.79 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -228.6% to hit $-0.46 per share. For the fiscal year, PTEN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -86.1% to hit $-1.88 per share.