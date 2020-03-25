Why Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Stock Gained Sharply Today

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $0.78, the shares have already added 0.09 points (13.03% higher) from its previous close of $0.69. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 248215 contracts so far this session. AHT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 798.12 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 30.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AHT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.54 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 225.64% from where the AHT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.3194 over a week and tumble down $-1.3548 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $0.47 stood for a -86.58% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.24 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.79. This figure suggests that AHT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AHT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.43% at this stage. This figure means that AHT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) would settle between $0.8782/share to $1.0661/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.5741 mark, then the market for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.4579 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.064. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their recommendation on shares of AHT from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on March 10. DA Davidson analysts have lowered their rating of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 17. Analysts at FBR & Co. released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 27.

AHT equity has an average rating of 2.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AHT stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.8. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.1% to hit $354880, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2.5% from $1.5 billion to a noteworthy $1.46 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -2% to hit $-0.5 per share. For the fiscal year, AHT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -7.6% to hit $-1.7 per share.