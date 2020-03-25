Why Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Stock Gained Sharply Today

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $17.4, the shares have already added 1.38 points (8.61% higher) from its previous close of $16.02. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 109520 contracts so far this session. AIMC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 415.7 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 1.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AIMC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 181.61% from where the AIMC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.39 over a week and tumble down $-14.54 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $38.43, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $12 stood for a -54.72% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.35 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Altra Industrial Motion Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 35.62. This figure suggests that AIMC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AIMC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.7% at this stage. This figure means that AIMC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) would settle between $16.81/share to $17.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.44 mark, then the market for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of AIMC from Overweight to Sector Weight in their opinion released on September 24. Sidoti analysts bumped their rating on Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 30. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts released an upgrade from Sector Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 30.

AIMC equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AIMC stock price is currently trading at 5.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.3. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.2.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -10.5% to hit $428230, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.7% from $1.83 billion to a noteworthy $1.75 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -27.5% to hit $0.58 per share. For the fiscal year, AIMC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -10.8% to hit $2.55 per share.